SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Commissioner Island Richards has reported a very busy three weeks since he took oath of office during the county commissioner’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Richards met with Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County land use director, who was joined by Jim Zimmerman, Sweetwater County fire warden and Krisena Marchal, Sweetwater County grants manager.
For three hours, the county representatives from those departments gave Richards “a crash course” in impact funding from industrial projects around the county.
“There are three projects currently active that we are or should be receiving funds from – those are the Gateway South, the Exxon Mobile Lebarge, carbon capture and the Genesis-Granger Project,” said Richards.
Richards said, “With Gateway South, we are slated to receive a total of about $1.13 million over the time frame of the project. Of that, we’ve received about $360,000 so far and expanded about 150,000 of that. That part of the funding is $58,000 for a fully loaded side-by-side ATV that was requested by the Wamsutter Fire Department.”
He added, “We will be purchasing that and providing that it’s going to be used to help them provide us the fire protection services that we contract with them before.”
“With the Exxon Project, we’re slated to receive about $1.21 million. Of that, we’ve received about $151,000 so far and expanded around $75,000 with most of that going to the sheriff’s department to mitigate some of the additional impact they’ve seen.”
He noted that on the Exxon Project, the state cut all of the impact requests by 20% across the board.
Giving an example of how that affects the funding, Richards said that one of the items Sweetwater County requested money for was an $89,000 radio repeater tower. The purpose of that is so it can be erected in the impacted area and provide radio communications to our emergency services in the area.
“Because of that 20% cut, the state is only funding about $73,000 of that.”
“Decisions will have to be made about spending priorities,” Richards pointed out. “We can move money between line items in those grants as long as everything is notated - that's true for these impact funds. Apparently, for some impact funds going forward in newer projects, they're going to tighten that kind of thing up and it's going to be harder to do that. If we see cuts on future requests, it might be harder to navigate another issue they run into and managing the impact funds is that none of them are guaranteed until you actually get them. A project can drag on for years or go belly up so it's a process to prioritize the spending as it comes in especially considering that some of the impacts are immediate.”
He mentioned that “the Genesis-Granger Project is a different animal because it was handled under a previous set of rules where it was wide open.”
“There was no plan – they just said ‘OK, you're going to get funds’ and ten years later, maybe something's going to roll in so really no one knows how much money we'll get from that nor when.”
Also, on Jan. 24th, Richards attended his first fair board meeting as a liaison.
“They are already starting the process of gearing up for the National High School Finals Rodeo, which will be returning to Sweetwater County in 2024 and 2025,” he said.
Richards anticipates that the county commission can expect to see an increased budget for them as they begin working on their 2024 budget.
“That organization is looking for future venues, but it could be a tough sell because their new location requirements call for four indoor arenas so if we want to pursue events like that in the future, we'll have to make some tough decisions about those kinds of investments.” he told his colleagues.
Richards noted that the Airstream Rally in June is sold out and it will be their largest rally since 2007.
According to Richards, the horse racing improvement plans are ongoing.
“They are constructing a new operations building for the track that they hope to have done by Aug. 1. That should be funded by the horse racing group and the complex staff will probably finish the work to save some money,” he shared.
Richards said that the county fair is six months away, but Kandi Pendleton, Sweetwater Events Complex executive director, has already booked all of their secondary entertainment.
“They are finding it difficult to find and afford primary acts though so they're still working on that,” he revealed.
Last year’s concert lineup included The Band Perry, Ian Munsick and Hairball.
Richards told the other county commissioners that Pendleton may be giving a year in review presentation at the next meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Richards met with Gene Legerski at the Knight Oil Tools building, west of Rock Springs. Legerski gave him a tour and showed him what the plans are for it.
“I want to thank Lauren and Mary and our previous commissioners for the forethought they put into purchasing it,” he expressed. “I believe that it was a great investment for Sweetwater County and I'm looking forward to seeing how it all comes together on January 30.”
During the county commissioner’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the board had approved a contract with Plan One Architects, engaging their services to start the process of adapting the building to the county’s needs. The building will serve as a combined public works building for the county and house the county garage, the road and bridge crews and more.
Richards also attended his first meeting with the combined communication board as their liaison, learning how they operate.
“They have just updated their computers after about a dozen years and the dispatchers seem happy with the improved performance,” he revealed. “They are looking at maybe giving their old computers to area fire departments for use in training and in other areas.”
“Wyolink has completed their push to talk network and Sweetwater County will be the first county in the state to test it,” he said.
Richards discussed the Senate possibly putting $20 million into the budget bill, permanently funded through Wyoming Department of Transportation.
“That barely passed, so we'll have to watch and see what happens with that in the house,” he said. “The IT director, David halter gave me a tour of the facility and briefed me on the technology they use including some of the challenges that come along with it. It's pretty interesting and if you've never been there, I encourage you to give them a call and go take a look,” he suggested to his co-commissioners.
Richards was happy to report that the Sweetwater County Outdoor Recreation Coalition has invited him to join their steering committee. He will be attending his first meeting with them on Monday, Feb. 13.
“I'm really looking forward to being part of that group as outdoor recreation is one of my personal passions,” he expressed.
Richards attended the Memorial Hospital’s Red Tie Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“We had a great time raising money for a great cause,” he said. “I want to thank Tiffany Marshall, the hospital foundation board and all the volunteers for all the work they did putting that together.”
Richards said that he has been busy responding to constituents with comments or concerns and is “working hard to be as effective at this job as possible.”
He pointed out that he has not set any specific office hours because most people will communicate through an e-mail or phone.
“I have been up here a lot with my door open so if you see the lights on, always feel free to stop.”