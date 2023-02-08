Island Richards

Island Richards, Sweetwater County commissioner, has had a very busy few weeks since being sworn into office. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Commissioner Island Richards has reported a very busy three weeks since he took oath of office during the county commissioner’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Richards met with Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County land use director, who was joined by Jim Zimmerman, Sweetwater County fire warden and Krisena Marchal, Sweetwater County grants manager.

