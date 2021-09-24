New COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases for sixth week of school in an update released on Sept. 24. 

The district saw a decrease from the previous week's total of 45 new positive cases. 

A survey was sent out by the district to gauge the interest for a potential vaccine clinic, and the response rate was high. Following those results, the district partnered with Sweetwater County Public Health to host a vaccine clinic at Rock Springs High School on Sept. 24. 

The update states that dates for additional vaccine clinics will be announced in the future. 

Until then, someone looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccination can visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a nearby location. 

The district is asking that if a student is experiencing symptoms that they be kept home. Students can participate in virtual learning days if they aren't able to attend school in-person due to a COVID-19 case, isolation or homebound situation. 

The update also states that the district has continued taking precautions such as utilizing upgraded ventilation systems, UV-C lighting, ionizers and negative air pressure systems.

