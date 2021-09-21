SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Updated guidelines regarding the handling of COVID-19 with county employees were approved during Tuesday's Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting.
Human Resources Director Garry McLean presented the commissioners with a COVID-19 matrix to assist in handling COVID-19 related quarantines and isolations.
"There has been an uptick in cases in our area. Not just positive cases but exposures, too," McLean said. "The Delta variant has caused a much higher rate of infection than what was experienced with the original COVID strain."
According to a COVID-19 update released on Sept. 20 by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health, there are 276 active cases in the county.
"As the board knows, we've got an obligation as part of OSHA to maintain a safe work environment for employees," McLean said.
McLean said that to make things easier when handling a potential COVID-19 case, part of the matrix of guidelines includes three questions:
- Have they been exposed?
- Are they vaccinated?
- Are they symptomatic?
"This matrix of guidelines provides guidance so we can treat employees consistently and try to follow the best scientific information we have," McLean said. "Obviously, our ultimate goal is to get people back to work safely."
Last Thursday, McLean met with the department heads and elected officials to discuss the new matrix.
"Some of the concerns at that meeting centered around whether or not they should be policies or guidelines," McLean said.
An additional concern for the guidelines that was brought up was the question of additional options.
McLean said that the option for certain employees to work from home has continued.
Also, the option for vaccinated employees, if exposed, to wear a mask while at work for 14 days without having to quarantine is available.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld asked McLean about the leave options for employees that have to quarantine.
"The approved 80 hours of COVID-19 leave is still applicable. Once exhausted, the employee with need to use their own leave time," McLean said.
Schoenfeld also brought up concerns on whether or not they should be policies or guidelines.
Guidelines are the default position in a situation, and proves more leeway. Policies have to be committed to in every situation, and takes away any discretion.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney John Deleon said the matrix can be adopted as a "living document," meaning things pertaining to it can change.
That gives time for the commissioners to collect data before the next meeting, and make adjustments if needed.
After much discussion, the commissioners voted to approve the COVID-19 matrix as guidelines.