SWEETWATER COUNTY -- As of Friday, Sept. 10, there were 271 total reported active COVID-19 cases, according to an update released by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health on Sept. 13.
Between Aug. 27 – Sept. 10, there have been 572 confirmed positives with 51 confirmed deaths.
On Sept. 14, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 41 new lab confirmed cases.
As of Sept. 10, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had 10 COVID-positive patients in the ICU.
In some circumstances, their same-day surgery suite was being used as a second COVID-19 unit.
The hospitals drive-thru swab station is temporarily being housed on the southwest corner of the campus next to the Specialty Clinics. Vaccines are offered from 3 - 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sweetwater School District No. 1 has had 144 total confirmed cases this school year, with 126 of them being students and 18 of them being staff members.
Sweetwater School District No. 2 has had 177 students and staff that have had to quarantine or have tested positive.
Western Wyoming Community College has 10 total active positive cases during the week of Sept. 7.
Western also currently has a 30-day face covering mandate in place through Friday, Sept. 24.
The state of Wyoming is handling the contact tracing for Sweetwater County. There has also been a contact tracer hired locally to assist the school districts.
There are daily walk-in hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the board of health’s office, with afternoons being available by appointment.
Additional locations to receive the vaccination in Rock Springs include:
Sweetwater County Public Health, located at 333 Broadway St.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, located at 1200 College Drive
Sav-on Pharmacy, located at 1323 Dewar Drive
Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.
Walgreens, located at 70 Gateway Blvd.
Walmart, located at 201 Gateway Blvd.
In Green River, locations include:
Castle Rock Medical Center, located at 1400 Unita Drive
K-Pack Pharmacy, located at 170 Commerce Drive, Suite b
Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 905 Bridger Drive
The CDC recommends anyone who is not fully vaccinated and aged two and older to wear a mask while indoors public places if in an area of high transmission
Even if someone is fully vaccinated, it is recommended that they were a mask to protect themselves from the Delta variant while in a public indoor space, in an area of high transmission.
They also suggest that anyone with a weakened immune system to continue taking precautions and wearing a mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.