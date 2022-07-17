New elected officials: Post 28 celebrates historic “firsts”
GREEN RIVER – Tom Whitmore Post 28 Green River Wyoming hosted the 103rd American Legion Department of Wyoming (State) Convention and the 101st American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wyoming Convention during the weekend of June 18, 2022.
According to Post Commander Tom Niemiec, this is the first time Green River has hosted these events since the forming of the American Legion in 1919 and the Auxiliary.
Additionally, the following firsts are official.
Michael Hobbs from Tom Whitmore Post 28 was elected as the Department of Wyoming Commander leading the State of Wyoming American Legion, the first for Tom Whitmore Post 28 Green River since forming in 1919.
“I was shocked,” said Hobbs. “I want to make it fun again. I want to get back to the basics and focus on what matters the most including the four pillars.”
The four pillars are Americanism, children and youth, national security and veteran’s affairs and rehabilitation.
Green River native Tammy Harris was elected Department of Wyoming President of The Department of Wyoming Auxiliary for Tom Whitmore Post 28 Of the American Legion. This is a first since the inception of the American Legion Auxiliary in Wyoming for Post 28 as well.
Harris is an attorney at West Law Office in Rock Springs.
“I go back and forth from being a little nervous to excited,” said Harris. “I will be traveling around Wyoming to visit various units. It’s my job to plan trainings and organize activities.
“We’ll be finding ways to represent the community.”
Harris hopes new membership will increase.
“A membership is valuable,” she pointed out. “We do a lot for the community and for the state.
She said that the American Legion is “a place to share similar experiences.”
“The people in here can be around others who can understand what they went through.”
Greg Bushman was elected Junior Vice of the Sons of American Legion Detachment of Wyoming. Another first for Green River.
Shane Harris, who is currently the Commander of Tom Whitmore Post 28 was elected Director of the Wyoming American Legion Riders of the United States (WALRUS). He is the first director elected from Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion Green River Wyoming.
He is married to Harris.
He said he hadn’t expected to be chosen for this position.
“We reach out to all the posts to organize poker runs and other fundraisers,” he explained of his new position.
He pointed out that they help a lot in getting money for the posts.
“I’m excited. It’s a good change. We’re going to bring some things back to the state to help the Legions.”
He added, “We are not a regular motorcycle club – we're the American Legion motorcycle riding club. We are the most recognized riding club in America.”
He was born in Laramie and was in the Marine Corps for four years.
Summer Havens was elected Vice Director of WALRUS as well an additional first for Tom Whitmore Post 28.