Areas of smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta and
Saskatchewan continue to move into western and central Wyoming,
reducing visibility down to around three miles at times. Smoke
will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of
the day and tonight, and possibly into Saturday as well.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Rock Springs Game Warden Justin Dodd holds a hawk that was rescued from a local trona processing facility.
Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department
GREEN RIVER - Recent personnel changes in the Green River Region at Wyoming Game and Fish Department mean that locals might see new faces during outdoor recreation.
There are new wardens in the Rock Springs and Kemmerer warden districts.
Justin Dodd replaced Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa, who transferred to a new unit within Game and Fish. Dodd began his career with Game and Fish in 2015 as a warden trainee in the Green River region. He later transferred to Kaycee and most recently served as the Green River warden before moving to the Rock Springs district.
Alex Poncelet is the new Kemmerer Game Warden. Poncelet replaced Chris Baird, who transferred to another position. Poncelet graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point. Poncelet began his employment with Wyoming Game and Fish in 2020 in the Sheridan region and worked briefly in Torrington before transferring to Kemmerer. “The Kemmerer district was of interest to me because of its diverse landscape and wildlife,” Poncelet said. Contact information for all Wyoming game wardens is available online.
Wyoming game wardens are responsible for wildlife, fisheries and boating enforcement, conservation education, damage verification and prevention, data collection and wildlife management. Contact information for all Wyoming game wardens is available online.