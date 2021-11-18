GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves have announced the appointment of Jorge Salcedo as their new boys’ soccer team head coach, after former head coach Kahler Dawson left the program after two seasons.
“People here in the community take pride in their teams,” Salcedo said of his promotion from assistant coach. “I just want to bring that pride back even though it is said that Green River doesn’t have great history in soccer. I’m always taking up new challenges even if I don’t know what the result will be.”
Salcedo is a native of Cali, Colombia and played soccer in high school for his club team, Deportivo Cali Soccer Club and in college he attended the University of Norhwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio and starred for them.
Salcedo has played the striker position his whole life and also has previous coaching experience for the Global Premier Soccer Club in Yarmouth, Maine. He was the assistant coach last year for the Green River boys’ soccer program in his first year at the school.
“Initially, we don’t have the mentality of soccer,” Salcedo said of his goals for his team. “We have athletes that do all sorts of sports but for us coaches, it’s going to be a challenge in teaching these kids what soccer is all about. We need get these kids properly fit because soccer is a physical game. I do want to implement my philosophy which will take time, but I think I can change the mentality of these kids.”
The Colombia native has an idea of what system and formation he wants to implement with his team but states that he is waiting to see his newcomers because it is “the kids who make the system.”
When quizzed on what his theme that he will try to get across to his team, Salcedo is hoping his kids will show some empathy for his journey.
“I am at where I am today because of sacrificing and giving 110 percent for what I do. You have to have that mentality that nothing is given and that you have to work for everything. I’m okay with losing a game as long as I know my players worked extremely hard for 90 minutes. That all starts with effort and commitment along with having courage every time you put that jersey on.”