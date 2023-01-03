Swearing in

Before the regular council meeting began on Tuesday, Jan. 3, newly-elected member, Ronald Williams took the oath of office with re-elected officials. From left to right are Mayor Pete Rust, Williams, Gary Killpack and Mike Shutran being sworn into office by Jason Petri, municipal court judge. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER -- “Shop local, buy American” was Jim Zimmerman’s catch phrase at the end of every council meeting since 2019.

Newly-elected council member, Ronald Williams, will be filling Zimmerman’s spot for the next four years.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus