Before the regular council meeting began on Tuesday, Jan. 3, newly-elected member, Ronald Williams took the oath of office with re-elected officials. From left to right are Mayor Pete Rust, Williams, Gary Killpack and Mike Shutran being sworn into office by Jason Petri, municipal court judge.
GREEN RIVER -- “Shop local, buy American” was Jim Zimmerman’s catch phrase at the end of every council meeting since 2019.
Newly-elected council member, Ronald Williams, will be filling Zimmerman’s spot for the next four years.
Mayor Pete Rust will be serving his third term as the leader of the city.
“We’ll miss Jim. He’s a solid guy and always had something creative to say,” said Rust. “We thank him for everything. On the other hand, it’s always good to have new blood. We welcome new perspectives.”
Rust, Williams, and re-elected council members, Mike Shutran and Gary Killpack stood before municipal court judge, Jason Petri, swearing to uphold the office to the best of their abilities.
Williams worked for the waste and water department for about 32 years. During his retirement, Williams said that his biggest desire is to help the citizens of Green River.
“I want to use my knowledge to give back since my family and I have been living here for many, many years and the city has been so good to me,” said Williams.
Williams noted that infrastructure is his main priority.
“Since my career had a lot to do with it, it just makes sense,” he shared. “I heard a lot of concerns from the citizens in Ward I during my campaign and I plan to keep listening to those concerns and be their voice.”
The next Green River city council meeting takes place in city chambers, 50 E. 2nd N., on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.