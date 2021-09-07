...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Wednesday, September 8.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will continue to track
into western and central Wyoming tonight and Wednesday morning.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Photo taken from Green River Police Department's Facebook page
Following the approval granted at the Green River City Council meeting on Sept. 7, the police department will be purchasing six in-car video cameras.
The department will be receiving six new patrol cars that will be required to be equipped with the cameras for evidentiary recording purposes.
During the meeting, Police Chief Tom Jarvie spoke highly of the quality of the new equipment, compared to the ones previously used by the department.
“The biggest advantage we have with this system is it is going to be wireless downloading,” Jarvie said. “So, we’re not going to have the store issues like we had on those thumb drives that we’ve been encountering over the past few years.”
To purchase the equipment, a quote was received from Motorola Solutions, Inc./WatchGuard Video, coming in at $31,050.
The funds are available for the purchase and it has already been approved. So, there will not be an increased financial impact.
Due to a recent change in procedures made by Motorola Solutions, Inc./WatchGuard Video, a Master Customer Agreement must be signed in order for the purchased to be completed.
The quote and Master Customer Agreement was approved with a unanimous vote by the council members; as well as the authorization for Mayor Pete Rust to sign both the quote and agreement.