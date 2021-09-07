GRPD
Following the approval granted at the Green River City Council meeting on Sept. 7, the police department will be purchasing six in-car video cameras. 

The department will be receiving six new patrol cars that will be required to be equipped with the cameras for evidentiary recording purposes. 

During the meeting, Police Chief Tom Jarvie spoke highly of the quality of the new equipment, compared to the ones previously used by the department.

“The biggest advantage we have with this system is it is going to be wireless downloading,” Jarvie said. “So, we’re not going to have the store issues like we had on those thumb drives that we’ve been encountering over the past few years.”

To purchase the equipment, a quote was received from Motorola Solutions, Inc./WatchGuard Video, coming in at $31,050. 

The funds are available for the purchase and it has already been approved. So, there will not be an increased financial impact. 

Due to a recent change in procedures made by Motorola Solutions, Inc./WatchGuard Video, a Master Customer Agreement must be signed in order for the purchased to be completed. 

The quote and Master Customer Agreement was approved with a unanimous vote by the council members; as well as the authorization for Mayor Pete Rust to sign both the quote and agreement.   

