Students listen to teacher Natalie Lyon in her third grade classroom at John Colter Elementary School in Jackson in 2018. (Angus M. Thuermer Jr./WyoFile)

Following years of underperformance and legislative wrangling, the Wyoming Department of Education has proposed a new set of rules for how the state’s public schools teach kindergarten through third-grade students how to read, and is seeking public input on the changes.

Drafted in response to a 2022 change in state law, the rules are intended to raise reading proficiency levels by the end of third grade by improving assessment and intervention practices that identify and support students’ varied needs.

