SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Museum Foundation and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum are partnering with County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 to produce a social studies textbook on local history for third grade students. The new work is titled "History of Sweetwater County, Wyoming."

Teachers from both school districts received pilot textbooks this week for them to try out in their classrooms. The pilot textbooks cover unit one of the local history curriculum, which includes dinosaurs, fossil fish, coal and trona, maps and map skills and early humans in Sweetwater County. The final textbooks will consist of four units.

