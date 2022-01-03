...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening. There will
be a lull in the wind Tuesday night before increasing again on
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blowover risk for
lightweight and high-profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Chad Michael Marse, the son of Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River, is Sweetwater County’s first baby of 2022.
Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County’s first baby of the new year was eager to arrive in 2022.
Chad Michael Marse was born at 2:12 am. Jan. 1, 2022, to Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River. He came into the world at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County weighing 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches.
Chad is the family’s third baby with siblings Carter, 6 years old, and Greyson, 3 years old. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary welcomed the New Year Baby by donating a basket to the family with a variety of items for the new parents and baby.
The donation included $100 Wal-Mart gift certificate, baby bathtub, clothes, an MHSC travel mug, teethers, cloth books, blankets, towels, washcloths, changing pad, baby wipes, piggy bank, first memories scrapbook, a range of learning toys and much more.