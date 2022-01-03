Image one

Chad Michael Marse, the son of Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River, is Sweetwater County’s first baby of 2022.

 Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County’s first baby of the new year was eager to arrive in 2022.

Chad Michael Marse was born at 2:12 am. Jan. 1, 2022, to Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River. He came into the world at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County weighing 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches.

Chad is the family’s third baby with siblings Carter, 6 years old, and Greyson, 3 years old. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary welcomed the New Year Baby by donating a basket to the family with a variety of items for the new parents and baby.

The donation included $100 Wal-Mart gift certificate, baby bathtub, clothes, an MHSC travel mug, teethers, cloth books, blankets, towels, washcloths, changing pad, baby wipes, piggy bank, first memories scrapbook, a range of learning toys and much more.

