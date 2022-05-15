ROCK SPRINGS – Some updates have recently been made to the Mustang Loop Trail System map by the Sweetwater Trails Alliance.
Randall Dale with the Sweetwater Trails Alliance said that with some help from volunteers, they were able to make some changes to the trails.
“This spring, we were able to cut in some harder trails but still have the ability for others to have some fun on the easier trails.”
There is also a para-friendly trail on the Mustang Loop Trail System, according to Dale.
“A local friend who is a biking enthusiast asked us what our thoughts were on helping widen the trail so his son, who had recently gotten into an accident and was paralyzed, could ride a Parabike,” Dale said. “I asked him what the requirements were and he said that it just has to be 42 inches wide.”
Dale said that through a donation from Sunroc, they were able to coat the Green Trail in road base.
“We are para-friendly and it’s a 2.7-mile loop. In that whole 2.7 miles, we only have 143 feet of positive climb,” Dale said. “We tried to keep it at a 4% grade all the way around.”
Sweetwater Trails Alliance is a nonprofit organization that was created in order to help develop and build trails in Sweetwater County.
“Having come from Colorado, I’ve helped repair and build a lot of trails along the Front Range in Colorado. Through that, I’ve just really enjoyed building trails,” Dale said. “When we first moved to Sweetwater County, I started asking around to see if there were any local trails.”
Following his conversations with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce about the matter, Dale said that he started looking at an open space off of Gateway Boulevard and by Western Wyoming Community College.
Dale’s wife works at Western and was able to point him in the right direction concerning what the college was going to do with the open area.
“I spoke with Burt Reynolds, vice president of administrative services, and asked him what Western was planning on doing with the space. He said that they didn’t have any plans for it so I asked him what he thought about having a multi-use trail system,” Dale said.
After speaking with Reynolds, they gave a presentation to Western’s board of trustees, detailing the plans and what they wanted to do with the space.
Dale said that the building of the trails was all done by volunteers.
“The board said, ‘You know what, that sounds like a plan. Let’s make it happen.’”
The alliance connected with some of the state parks and were loaned some of their equipment in order to cut the main trail system.
“With all the help from volunteers last summer, we were able to go in and finish the main trail,” Dale said.
Dale said that they are hoping to make some additions in the future as well as hold some events in the area.
“Once we get signage up and some picnic tables, I’m hoping that we can maybe have a couple of celebration days and maybe do some 5Ks. We want to get people excited about having a local trail system.”