The following are news briefs for Monday, June 26, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Human remains from 1982 cold case identified
CASPER (WNE) — Human remains discovered near Granger in 1982 have been identified, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Jack Clawson of Sedalia, Missouri went missing in 1981 while traveling through Wyoming on his way home from a trip to Fremont, California.
His family lost contact with him during the trip. They reported him missing when he failed to show up for a hunting trip with friends, a Wednesday release states.
His remains were discovered in 1982, a year after he was reported missing. A group of pipeline surveyors found them near Granger, south of Interstate 80.
An investigation and autopsy showed no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said. The conclusion was that he likely died of exposure during the winter.
Unable to identify the remains or tie them to a missing person’s report, Clawson’s case went cold until May of 2011 when detectives sent biological samples to the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. It was part of an effort to solve some historical cases, including that of Christine Thornton who was killed in Wyoming by Rodney Alcala, the Dating Game Killer.
In March of 2023, the remains finally had a name: Jack Clawson.
“A final resolution of this case for Mr. Clawson’s family would not have been possible without the incredible technological advancements in forensic analysis and the outstanding teamwork of everyone involved including our lead detective, Stephanie Cassidy, the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology, the Wyoming State Crime Lab, and the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center,” Sheriff John Grossnickle said in the release.
This story was published on June 24, 2023.
—----
North Antelope Rochelle Mine workers injured in tornado released from hospital
GILLETTE (WNE) — All mine workers hospitalized after a tornado carrying up to 130 mph gusts struck North Antelope Rochelle Mine early Friday night have been released and the large open-pit coal mine is gradually resuming its operations.
The tornado touched down at about 6 p.m. Friday while shift change was underway, knocking over at least 12 empty train cars, flipping multiple buses there to transport workers and sparking a search and rescue operation that drew numerous agencies from throughout Campbell and Converse counties to the mine located more than 60 miles south of Gillette.
All workers were accounted for as of 10 p.m. Friday including eight people who were injured by the tornado: six hospitalized at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, one hospitalized in Douglas and another who declined treatment.
The injured workers have all been released from the hospital, according to a Sunday morning statement from Peabody Energy, the St. Louis-based corporation that owns NARM.
Preliminary results from a damage survey conducted Saturday measured the tornado as an EF-2 on the zero-through-five scale, with wind gusts of 120-130 mph.
The mine operations were suspended following the Friday night tornado and returned to partial operation Saturday night, with a focus toward restoring the train loading dock and the mine’s North facility, according to Peabody Energy.
“Other parts of the mine will require power line restoration before they can return to operation,” the statement read. “Rail cars that were blown over and derailed in the storm will need to be recovered.”
The mine expects to resume loading trains by Tuesday morning.
This story was published on June 26, 2023.
—---
State moves to revoke bond for shooting defendants
CHEYENNE — The attorneys for all three defendants involved in a shooting death on Dell Range have objected to filings by the assistant district attorney asking to revoke their bond.
Defendant Sarah Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range the evening of Jan. 9 when co-defendant Cody Nicholson allegedly handed a loaded firearm to 19-year-old Tirso Munguia. Angelina Harrison, 16, was seated in the front seat, with Nicholson directly behind her.
Allegedly, at some point during their ride, Munguia accidentally discharged Nicholson’s firearm, killing Harrison.
Two pieces of sworn testimony filed by Assistant District Attorney William Edelman allege Nicholson — on two separate occasions — was seen in public with both of his co-defendants, court filings showed. The state has filed bench warrants against all three defendants, along with the bond revocation, demanding they be arrested and brought before court.
The defendants’ attorneys allege that both of these accounts are biased and have filed evidence they claim prove these accounts were made in error.
Munguia requested to go to his mother’s funeral service on June 15. The court granted his request. (In May, Munguia had his bond revoked for alleged contact with the victim’s family, but documents indicated he was allowed to post bond again.)
During the time Munguia was allowed to attend his mother’s service, the victim’s father, David Harrison, drove by the chapel where the service was being held. He alleges he saw Nicholson and Munguia standing within three feet of each other, violating the conditions of their respective bonds.
According to a “punch recap” from the Arby’s where Nicholson works, he was working from 10:09 a.m. to 4:09 p.m. This would mean Munguia was legally compelled to leave the service 24 minutes before Nicholson left work.
The second piece of evidence the state filed to claim bond violation came from Edelman’s legal assistant, Chelsea Buckhaults. She alleges she saw Nicholson and Heath at the Walmart on Dell Range at 9 p.m. on June 2.
But Heath’s attorney, Melinda Godwin, presented a sworn affidavit from Tyler James Roberts stating that he was the one accompanying Heath, not Nicholson. She also presented another timecard from Nicholson, indicating that he was at Arby’s until 10:07 p.m. that evening.
This story was published on June 24, 2023.