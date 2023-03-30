JACKSON – Thousands of Wyoming residents are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage over the coming months.

Following nearly three years of greater funding and leniency for in-state Medicaid programs, prompted by federal COVID-19 emergency declarations, the Wyoming Department of Health is reverting Medicaid application requirements to pre-pandemic criteria. During the pandemic, Congress gave states additional funding while requiring that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled. Now the federal government is unwinding that program.

