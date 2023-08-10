Birth Announcements

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following are birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for July 19 through July 22.

John Stetson Brewer: A boy born July 19, 2023, to Shalene Salas and John Brewer of Green River.

