CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon signed over 30 bills into law on Monday and Tuesday. He has now taken action on all legislation passed by the Wyoming Legislature during the eight-day virtual session.
On Monday, Gordon signed the first two bills, which were pieces of legislation that the governor supported that provide a boost to the state’s energy, minerals and agricultural industries, according to a press release. The new laws direct the Wyoming Energy Authority to support efforts to expand the state’s rare earth minerals industry and implement recommendations made by his Invasive Species Initiative.
“These bills reflect my commitment to strengthen and expand our energy industry and address the challenges posed by terrestrial invasive species,” Governor Gordon said. “This is a positive next step in our effort to strengthen Wyoming’s economy.”
Senate File 43, Wyoming Energy Authority Amendments adds geothermal and pumped hydro energy projects to the list of projects that can be supported by the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA). The changes also allow the WEA to support and issue bonds, under their existing authority, for projects involving rare earth minerals, critical materials, trona and other minerals.
The Governor also signed House Bill 53 Invasive Plant Species on Monday. The legislation implements several of the recommendations made in the final report of the Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative and allows local districts more latitude when implementing special management programs for invasive species.
“Invasive species are a concern for our producers, managers and indeed our land,” the Governor said. “This bill gives Weed and Pest districts more ability to work with state, federal, and private managers and increase our impact on invasive plant species throughout the state”
The Governor also signed other bills that will "support and add to Wyoming’s economy in the coming year," according to the press release. Those include approval of large projects for wildlife conservation and water development.
"These projects bolster the economy through construction, and the long-term benefits will also support wildlife, tourism, agriculture and highway safety," the press release said.
These bills are: SF 37, HB 44, and HB 66.
“These bills improve the quality of life for all Wyoming citizens and directly support two of the pillars of our economy – tourism and agriculture,” Governor Gordon said. “In addition to the long-term benefits of improved habitat, water and irrigation infrastructure in the coming years, they use special revenue to provide additional economic stimulus to the communities where the work is being performed.”
Other bills the Governor signed on Monday and Tuesday include:
HB0003 HEA0001 Certified addictions practitioners-certification amendments
HB0006 HEA0002 Trust company amendments
HB0034 HEA0003 Youthful offender program-amendments
HB0042 HEA0004 Chancery court vacancy amendments
HB0048 HEA0005 Community juvenile services block grant program
SF0063 SEA0001 PWMTF reserve account-distribution timing
SF0042 SEA0002 Out-of-state state bank charter conversions
SF0041 SEA0003 Tax lien enforcement-amendments
HB0008 HEA0006 Consumer credit amendments
HB0018 HEA0007 Military training memorials
HB0025 HEA0008 Tribal vehicle registration exemption implementation
HB0035 HEA0009 Theft statute-amendment
HB0045 HEA0010 Changes to water right - notice requirements for hearing
HB0030 HEA0013 Public utility assessment
HB0009 HEA0015 Short time compensation program
HB0027 HEA0016 Business code revisions
HB0013 HEA0017 Alcoholic beverage regulation
HB0015 HEA0018 Department of transportation communication facilities
HJ0001 HEJR0001 Traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress treatments
SF0057 SEA0005 School finance-dates for fund transfers
SF0014 SEA0007 Credit for reinsurance
SF0032 SEA0008 Water permit notice requirements
SF0060 SEA0009 Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-2
SF0029 SEA0010 Revised uniform law on notarial acts
SF0054 SEA0011 Statewide health information exchange-codification
SF0026 SEA0012 Animal abuse statutes reorganization and update
SF0018 SEA0013 Universal occupational licensure
SF0053 SEA0014 Ground ambulance service provider assessment act