Governor Mark Gordon shared this photo to his Facebook page on Feb. 9 with the caption: "Yesterday I signed the first bills passed during the Legislature's 8-day virtual session, and today I signed the remaining 20 bills. Among these are a bill that expands the ability of the Wyoming Energy Authority to grow the state’s rare earth minerals industry, and a bill that will increase our impact on invasive plant species by implementing recommendations made in my Invasive Species Initiative. I look forward to working with the Legislature on other issues facing the state when it reconvenes on March 1."