SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Within the next few days, Sweetwater County residents will be receiving their 2021 notice of value according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County assessor. Individuals who have signed up for the e-notice program should see their electronic assessments very shortly, a press release said.
Recipients are asked to review the information on the notice of value. If people are in disagreement with the value of a property, they have 30 days from the date mailed, March 31, to discuss the value with the assessor.
Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, and then trending for sales, according to the release. The Wyoming Department of Revenue provides the cost data to all 23 assessors in the state, and there was a slight increase in the cost tables this year. The sales information collected during calendar year 2020 is used to value property for tax year 2021. In 2020, there were 526 valid residential sales in Sweetwater County with an average sale price of $258,833.
“These numbers show a decrease in the number of sales and a slight increase in the average sale price as compared to 2019. Residential and commercial properties will see a slight increase in value due to cost table changes and sales data,” the release said.
If residents have been receiving the veteran’s exemption and there is not an amount in the lower right-hand corner of the notice of value, they should contact the assessor’s office before May 24, to receive the exemption for the 2021 tax year. The taxes you see on the notice of value do not reflect the reduction from the veteran’s exemption.
“After looking over your assessment schedule, if you have any questions or concerns about the valuation of your property, please call the Assessor’s Office. We enjoy taking the time to explain the valuation process to residents of our county,” the release said.
The office phone numbers are 307-872-3700 in Green River and 307-922-5200 in Rock Springs. People can also email Assessor@sweet.wy.us.