ROCK SPRINGS – A roughly $5 million contract was approved for the first phase of the Bitter Creek restoration project in Rock Springs, though questions were raised about the bidding process and future funding with the project being hundreds of thousands more than the engineer’s estimate.
The Rock Springs City Council voted 8-0 with one abstention to award the $5,040,192.90 contract to DeBernardi Construction Company Inc. on Tuesday. A motion was made to remove a bike trail from the project, which had been the source of some contention over different materials proposed in different bids, but it failed 4-4 with one abstention.
The asphalt path option was almost $365,000 over engineer’s estimate. Concrete, which was the option recommended by city staff, was about $438,500. With the difference being about $73,500, meeting participants noted they would be over budget no matter which option they used.
During the petitions portion of the meeting prior to the contract vote, Fred Coleman with Coleman Construction raised questions about the bids. He said his company had the low base bid, but not if the project used concrete, and he questioned why the city wasn’t going with the lower bid when the submissions were more than budgeted.
Paul Kauchich, city director of engineering and operations, said they recommended concrete because of the costs of maintaining asphalt.
Coleman said he wished that had been better communicated to the bidders, and that he would work more closely with the city on future projects.
Clark Stith, who said he was speaking in his role as a representative for Coleman Construction, told the council that more details should have been given when reviewing the bids at the council meeting on April 6. Companies were allowed to submit bids for multiple portions of the project, but only the base bids were read into the record at that meeting. To improve transparency, Stith recommended taking the time to fully detail the bids.
Stith said he didn’t think that the project should be rebid, but he suggested the city consider tabling the project to find ways to bring it under budget.
Mayor Tim Kaumo said after more than 20 years debating the project, he thought the council owed it to the community to get the restoration done and correct the lingering floodplain issues.
The mayor added he’s not sure if there will be money to complete additional phases.
“I do now realize why they call it the Bitter Creek,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Brent Bettolo made a motion to amend the contract to exclude the asphalt bike path. He said that would eliminate the “concrete vs. asphalt” argument.
Councilmen Bettolo, David Halter, Larry Hickerson and Keaton West voted for the amendment; Councilwoman Jeannie Demas, Councilmen Tim Robinson and Tim Savage, and Mayor Kaumo voted against it; and Councilman Rob Zotti abstained. Since it ended in a tie, the motion failed.
During the council discussion, Savage praised Coleman for making the most pleasant council petition he’s seen in a long time, especially over a matter of $5 million.
West observed that this is the “project that keeps on giving.” He said it was disheartening for the project to be off by nearly a half a million dollars and that the city has to figure out how to keep the project going without returning the grant money.
Robinson said he was concerned about how much funding the city could lose if it doesn’t start the project. Funding for future phases of the project have not yet been secured. He added he worries that if they don’t do something with the area, it will turn into another place where Walmart bags accumulate and have to be picked up every year.
Mayor Kaumo took the opportunity to remind people that the annual citywide cleanup is in May.
The contract passed with Zotti abstaining from the vote and the rest of the council voting in favor.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Permission was granted for the Rock Springs Police Department to apply for a Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Grant and the Rock Springs Fire Department to apply for a State Homeland Security Preparedness Grant.
-- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce request to use Chamber Park for an Alzheimer’s event on Aug. 14 was approved.
-- The KD Foundation was granted approval for a road closure on South Main, from B to E streets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 for the 18th annual Color Rush/Walk-a-Thon.
-- The meeting ended with an executive session to discuss litigation and real estate.