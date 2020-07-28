BIG PINEY — Additional firewood cutting areas have opened in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest has opened more firewood cutting areas in Snyder Basin. The three new areas are along Spring Creek Road #10139, behind the gate along South Beaver Creek #10121, and behind the gate toward Marge's Delight off road #10046.
These areas will remain open until August 15, 2020. All Bridger-Teton National Forest rules, regulations and policies apply to these additional areas. All wood cutting must be within 300-feet of open roads and cut to no more than 8-foot lengths. Contact the Big Piney Ranger District for information about mechanical permits.