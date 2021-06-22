ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has been awarded more than $8.4 million in funding for its Commercial Terminal Modernization Project, and construction is set to begin in July.
The $8,406,667 in funding will come from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The three grants were recently approved by the airport’s governing body, the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board, and represent the first installment of grant funds towards the $19.51 million project.
Construction is slated to begin in July of 2021 and continue through the end of 2022, according to Devon Brubaker, airport director. The airport will remain open throughout construction with the airport and its construction team, T-O Engineers, Mead & Hunt, and Sletten Construction, working on detailed phasing planes to ensure minimal impacts to the travelling public.
The Commercial Terminal Modernization Project will include the expansion and renovation of the existing commercial airline terminal. Ultimately, the terminal will double in size from its current 17,000 sq. ft. footprint.
The look and feel of the terminal will be drastically altered to improve passenger comfort, amenities, and processing, Brubaker said. Enhancements will include: increased checkpoint and hold room space; a modern baggage claim area; public airfield observation area; hold room concessions; passenger boarding bridge; and modernized security equipment.
This first round of grant funding includes $4,906,667 in FAA Airport Improvement Program funding, $3,000,000 in WBC Business Ready Communities funding, and $500,000 in WYDOT Aeronautics funding.
Additional grant funding totaling more than $9.8 million is anticipated from both the FAA and WYDOT throughout the project with the next grant awards expected as early as July of 2021.
“The award of these grants is a testament to the importance of this project to Southwest Wyoming’s economic future," according to airport Director Devon Brubaker.
Since 2018, partners including the airport board, Sweetwater County Commission, city of Rock Springs, and the granting entities "have worked together to plan for and develop a project that will support the region well beyond this decade," Brubaker said.
"As the airport rebounds from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel, the timing couldn’t be better to invest in our local economy,” he said.
Additional information on construction including renderings, phasing and timelines will be made public in the coming weeks. Also, opportunities will be available for local contractors to participate in the airport project with several bid packages forthcoming.
About the airport
The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport located seven miles east of Rock Springs. It is owned by the city of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. The airport serves more than 50,000 commercial passengers and 10,000 general aviation flights annually, supporting over 320 jobs and $36.9 million in annual economic activity.