ROCK SPRINGS– Visitors to the Flyrks.com website will now have an easier time finding information about aviation and the range of amenities in Sweetwater County. The new-and-improved website is part of a wider effort to be more responsive to airline passengers, pilots, and the community in general, according to a press release.
“The new website is more attractive and better reflects our brand,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said.
“But just as importantly, it’s more functional. It’s mobile-friendly. The layout and navigation are more intuitive, and it’s going to be much easier for us to make updates about all that’s happening at the airport.”
The airport’s distinctive brand marketing campaign, which reminds people that flying local is more friendly and uncrowded, is now carried throughout the site.
“’Fly the way you live’ is our tagline,” said Brubaker. “We want the way of life we all enjoy in this part of the state to shine through our services. Short lines, free parking, friendliness, low-stress and no hassle are all important ingredients to that experience.”
The other watchwords at the airport are job creation and economic activity. A recent statewide economic impact report found that every dollar invested in general and commercial aviation in Wyoming returns over $7 and as much as $10 to the community.
Among Wyoming’s airports, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is one of the most active in supporting jobs and the economy, the release said. Other projects underway or recently completed are a new Bureau of Land Management SEAT Base, a fuel farm, a maintenance facility, an a modernized and expanded commercial terminal, a hangar remodel, and a rehabilitation of the airfield.
To find out more, visit www.Flyrks.com.