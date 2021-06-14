ROCK SPRINGS – While a military airplane, tank, or statute may catch the eye, the moment may be fleeting if one doesn’t know the meaning behind the memorials. As part of the annual American Legion Riders Post 24 fundraiser to aid veterans, the first Family Kids Run was hosted to teach younger residents more about the people behind the symbols and what they sacrificed.
Families made their way to memorials at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Bunning Park, Veterans Park and downtown artillery to answer history questions, talk to veterans, win prizes, and take home tokens of remembrance, like embroidered stars from a retired American flag.
Family members worked individually or as teams to investigate local history. For example, when siblings came up with different numbers for the number of people listed on the World War I memorial in Bunning Park, the Price family started counting out loud.
They then listened as veteran Pat Craig explained that the statute was dedicated to all the Sweetwater County men who had served and died in the war. When asked about the “doughboy” nickname American soldiers had, he said it comes from their practice of applying white clay to their uniforms.
Afterward, Leslie Price asked her children what they had learned. She quizzed Atticus Price about the origins of the nickname.
“Because they covered themselves … with dough?” he replied.
He received credit for what he remembered and was reminded of the rest.
In between visits from Family Kids Run participants, Craig said he was excited to hear of the new event and wanted to get involved to teach children. He said if they educate kids a little more, maybe they will understand.
He also passed out stars in plastic pouches from an American flag. They included a note that stated: “I am a part of our American Flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer Fly. The sun and winds Caused me to become Tattered and torn. Please carry me as a Reminder that YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN. VFW Post 2321, Green River, WY.”
FAMILY LEGACY
More lessons about the heroic men and women who served in the armed forces were taught at the corner of Grant and Elk, where a 57mm M1, anti-tank gun is stationed next to another memorial. While helping his grandson with artillery questions, Navy veteran Jim James shared some of his family history. He said his father, William James, had multiple movies made about his service, such as “The Devil’s Brigade,” “Battle of the Bulge” and “Band of Brothers,” and earned five Purple Hearts for being wounded. He said his father was told he’d never walk or have kids, but Jim James bragged that he’s child No. 8.
He asked his grandson, Pablo, to look at the monument’s inscription, which read, “These did not return to share the peace they helped to preserve for others.”
“What does that mean? … The they did not get to come home?” he asked.
His grandson softly answered in affirmation.
A PASSION FOR ARTILLERY AND HISTORY
U.S. Army veteran John Styvar answered questions about the “cannon,” noting it had a range of 1,650 meters, which mean it could hit the tower on College Drive in the distance. He’s a member of American Legion Post 24, and friends got him involved with the family event because they knew of his passion and experience with artillery. He was quick to share examples from the area’s rich military tradition.
“When the time came to step up and serve, they stepped up and served,” Styyvar said.
He said local children have probably gone past these memorials 1,000 times but not necessarily learned about their importance.
“Our children need to learn these things,” he said, so they can know what they represent and aspire to join the tradition.