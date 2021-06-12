ROCK SPRINGS -- The 10th annual poker run hosted by the American Legion Riders on Saturday includes a Family Kids Run that takes participants to local military monuments where they can talk with veterans and learn more about local contributions to world history.
After picking up a list of questions to answer at the Archie Hay American Legion Post 24 in downtown Rock Springs, families had five stops -- the doughboy memorial in Bunning Park, the airplane in Veterans Park, the tank in Veterans Park, the Vietnam War memorial at the Sweetwater Events Complex, and cannon at the corner of Grant and Elk.
All kids must be accompanied by an adult and return with a completed questionnaire by 1 p.m. Prizes are available for kids who participate, and a lunch of hot dogs and chips will be served.