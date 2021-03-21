ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will once again be turned into a pilgrimage stroll on this coming Holy Thursday, April 1.
The Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage will begin at noon, in front of the Broadway Theatre, 618 Broadway. The pilgrimage will last approximately one hour. During the ecumenical event, pastors from area churches will proceed with pilgrimage participants to different downtown sites, including the Rock Springs Police Department and Rock Springs City Hall. Speakers will provide a brief scripture reading, a brief prayer, and a short reflection lasting a few minutes at each stop.
Police will assist participants to cross the streets safely, as there will be no blocking off city streets for the pilgrimage event. The final stop will be at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office at 603 S. Main St.
Occasionally called Maundy Thursday in some church denominations, Holy Thursday is the day before Good Friday and is three days before Easter. Many Christian groups commemorate it as the day of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his apostles.
“We are hoping for a good turnout of pilgrimage participants from different denominations representing the Rock Springs faith community,” Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks said. “The event is open to people of all faiths or no particular faith.”
Main Street/URA helps to promote the pilgrimage march. The annual event began in 2017. The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus but is being renewed this year.
Banks expressed appreciation for the clergy who have agreed to provide short sermons. Leaders of more than 30 local churches were invited, and several have expressed interest to give brief reflections . The entire event is organized in order for people on their lunch breaks from work can attend, along with others who have the day free.
Rock Springs Main Street/URA Arts and Culture volunteer committee member Paul Murray has been instrumental in preparing this fourth Holy Thursday pilgrimage.
“We expect the event to be highly successful in this fourth year,” Murray said. “The Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage is a simple, reflective way to begin the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar.”
“Participating pastors and pilgrims walking to the different sites will have a reflective, thought-provoking opportunity to consider how the scriptures relate to everyday life in Downtown Rock Springs,” Murray said. “This is not intended to be a big mega-type production or taking a lot of time and effort on anyone’s part. ... It’s meant to be a simple reflection service at each stop which will give participants a better understanding of the interconnectedness between Scripture and Rock Springs,”
According to Murray, there is a diversity of interests in the community.
“The Holy Thursday Pilgrimage is meant to attract people to downtown,” Murray said. “We are trying to have one or more events that will attract as many people as we can to our downtown. And hopefully, they will come back to downtown often.”
“We want to see people coming Downtown to shop, eat, and do business. These types of events such as Holy Thursday, Rods and Rails, the Halloween Stroll and so on are meant to get people to visit downtown Rock Springs,” Banks said.
For more information, visit www.downtownrs.com or contact Murray at 307-389-5351 or the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434.