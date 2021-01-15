SWEETWATER COUNTY — As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, all appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in Sweetwater County have been filled.
People are asked to wait until Tuesday, Jan. 19 to call for an appointment. County residents in the phase 1a and phase 1b categories can call Public Health beginning Tuesday at 307-922-5390 to schedule an appointment. Phones are not answered before 8 a.m.
Sweetwater County Public Health is in charge of organizing the local vaccination effort. Clinics will be made available according to a phased schedule featuring 11 categories designed by the Wyoming Department of Health. Public Health will be receiving limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine each week and will continue to schedule appointments as vaccine is available.
Public Health is currently working to vaccinate people in the 1a and 1b categories. People in those categories include:
Phase 1a
1 — Hospital staff — direct inpatient care staff and emergency department (ED) staff, including providers working temporarily at the hospital
2 — EMS personnel /fire department. personnel who are EMTs
3 — Long-term care facility (LTCF)/assisted living facility (ALF) health care providers (HCPs)
4 — Public health nursing (PHN) staff and other HCPs administering vaccines to critical populations in Phase 1a
5 — Tribal public health and HCPs — receiving vaccine through Indian Health Services
6 — PHNs and HCPs who regularly conduct COVID sample collection
7 — Inpatient/residential behavioral health facility HCPs
8 — Urgent care clinics and other medical clinics
9 — Law enforcement — patrol officers and correctional facility officers (city, county, state and federal); coroners and deputy coroners
10 — Licensed/credentialed medical and dental direct care staff working in other locations who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material
11 — PHN offices and local health departments — nurses and staff
12 — Long term care facility and assisted living facility residents and other staff not already vaccinated; intermediate care facility staff and residents; Residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of 3 or more Developmental Disability waiver participants (Participants and direct support professionals)
13 — Home health health care providers- including aging network in-home providers
14 — School nurses
15 — Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and other clinical lab staff conducting COVID-19 testing if not included above; blood bank employees
16 — Pharmacy staff
17 — Other health care facility staff - ancillary support staff who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID19 patients or infectious material, including supporting staff from out of state
Phase 1b
1 — Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue, and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1a (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services caseworkers)
2 — Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals
3 — People who are 70 years of age or older. If necessary, populations may be broken down to vaccinate those who are 80 or older first
4 — National Guard and Air Guard members likely to be activated for response to the pandemic
5 — In-person employees within congregate settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters, child and youth serving facilities
6 — Health care providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth. Health care facility surveyor/compliance evaluator and ombudsmen.
7 — K-12 Education (teachers and support staff)
8 — Child care service providers
9 — Public transit employees- community transportation buses
10 — Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees
11 — US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as Fed Ex and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; Clinical laboratory specimen courier employees