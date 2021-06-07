ROCK SPRINGS – A quartet of Rock Springs High School students stepped up to complete a butterfly mural at the intersection of D and Broadway streets in downtown Rock Springs.
Sara Davidson, Lorin Jones, Zoe Kautzman, and Brianna Parker picked up paintbrushes as part of their senior project as members of the RSHS Health Academy.
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks said the Tigers contacted the city with the idea.
“We had previously spoken to an artist about the wings idea, but it never came around, so when the high school students approached us, it was a great fit,” he said.
The painters decided to change the design from fairy wings to a butterfly because it was less common. The seniors started work before winter but had to stop when temperatures dropped and it became too cold to paint. They resumed and completed their work in May prior to graduation.
The Tigers said they were happy to help the community and bring more attention to downtown.
Banks said the multitude of murals add vibrancy, color and life to the downtown community.
“One of our transformation strategies is arts and culture, so murals and public art are a big part of that,” Banks said. “They highlight our area, draw attention and add color to blank walls. They’ve become much loved and a big part of downtown for sure.”
When it comes, to their favorite Rock Springs mural, Brianna, Lorin, and Sara said they like the young cowboy that overlooks the downtown miniature golf course at the corner of Fifth and J streets.
Banks said there are lots of lots of ways, big and small, to get involved with the continued beautification and improvement of Rock Springs. Following the annual citywide cleanup, residents can work to keep things clean.
He also suggested joining one of the Main Street/URA committees or contributing financially to help fund new murals and art projects.