ROCK SPRINGS – A new automotive technology instructor was hired in a special meeting Wednesday with the intent that he will be ready when the next block of classes starts on Feb. 15 at Western Wyoming Community College.
The nine-month, $49,209 contract for Steven Jackson was the only item under new business at the meeting. According to the meeting packet, the past Western attendee has automotive service excellence (ASE) certification and 12 years of experience working in the automotive field. He had worked at Dominion Energy since July 2008, most recently serving as senior fleet mechanic.
Trustee George Eckman asked if Jackson would be able to start in time for classes. While full-semester courses at Western started virtually on Jan. 25, in-person on-campus instruction begins on Feb. 15 along with multiple four-, six- and 12-week courses. Associate Vice President of Human Resources Joy Adams said Jackson had resigned in anticipation of taking this position and his last day at Dominion was on Feb. 2. She added, pending the vote of the college board, he could start as early as Feb. 4.
Jackson’s contract passed unanimously.
While college trustees have participated in meetings on Jan. 14, Jan. 21, Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, and the next meeting is slated for Feb. 11, the special meeting was scheduled due to the timeliness of the need. Jackson is replacing Thomas Clark, who started as an automotive instructor on Aug. 10, 2017. He tendered his resignation from Western on Nov. 17, 2020, and continued through the end of the fall 2020 semester. Trustees accepted his resignation at the Dec. 10, 2020, meeting.
On Wednesday, Board of Trustees President Regina Clark said she had been nervous when the opening occurred in December.
“I’m glad we could get that position filled so quickly,” she said.
Trustees are next scheduled to meet virtually Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. workshop and 7:15 a.m. regular meeting. The agenda can be viewed at https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/wwcc/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.