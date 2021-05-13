GREEN RIVER — Now is the time to return to the topic of an alternative route between Rock Springs and Green River, according to State Representative Mark Baker, R-Green River.
Baker said the likelihood of being able to use federal funding for the project makes it an important issue to revisit. He hosted a meeting on Wednesday, May 12, at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River to speak about his ideas and hear from community members. Baker has also spoken to the Sweetwater County Commission and Green River City Council.
The American Jobs Plan will continue to offer large chunks of infrastructure funding in the upcoming years, and Baker recommends moving forward with a plan in order to “get in line” for available funds. He said a great deal of work has already been done as far as planning.
The feasibility of creating a road between Rock Springs and Green River as an alternative to Interstate 80 has been brought up and then tabled several times. Studies were done in both 2008 and 2012.
Baker considers the lack of an alternate road a state infrastructure deficiency. He said colleagues in state government have agreed. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon thought a paved road already existed between the two towns. There’s a road from Rock Springs to Point of Rocks and another from Green River to Little America, but not one from Rock Springs to Green River, Baker said.
A new route from Rock Springs to Green River could be either a state or county road, Baker said. Gene Legerski, public works director for Sweetwater County, attended the May 12 meeting and expressed concern about the county’s ability to cover maintenance costs.
Baker considers an alternate road important for reasons including safety. He noted that there have been five fatalities on I-80 between the two towns this year alone. Many local residents have approached Baker with stories about their problems on I-80 and reasons they want an alternate road, he said.
The possibility of state or national tolls along I-80 was another reason Baker brought up for taking a renewed look at an alternative route. He said locals would not be exempt from tolls.
Three local residents who attended the May 12 meeting spoke in favor of an alternate route while elected and other government officials who attended expressed reservations including Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and Legerski.
Fifteen people attended the meeting, including officials and members of the local media. Baker encouraged those at the meeting to continue the discussion going and work through issues such as maintenance along the way.