ROCK SPRINGS – The foundation of a magical school is built on the teachers, administrators and other staff who prepare the way for students. In advance of changes in the 2021-22 school year where kindergarten through third-grade students who previously would have gone to Westridge Elementary School will attend Stagecoach Elementary School, the soon-to-be combined staff of the schools met for a barbecue picnic on Wednesday, May 12. Some of the staff and their families got to meet for the first time and begin new friendships and partnerships.
Stagecoach music teacher Weston Lamb-Costantino was one of the first to arrive at Arthur Park as he was responsible for grilling the burgers and hot dogs. He was pleased with the great weather for the first chance to get together as a full staff since their 2019 Christmas party. He said the coronavirus had canceled their traditional gatherings, and it was a big deal to get to hang out.
The music teacher downplayed his cooking skills, but co-workers were quick to laud his efforts. Stagecoach Secretary Laurie Haines told him he was doing a great job. Principal Jennifer Martin-Palacios agreed and said, “Weston’s a great cook.”
As more people arrived, one of the most often repeated phrases was “Can I help?” People were quick to help organize the picnic items, and Patty Sanchez provided music.
“Of course you have your own karaoke machine,” Lamb-Costantino said when she arrived.
As ‘80s essentials played and mixed with the sounds of children playing on the swings and jungle gym, introductions were exchanged between teachers and their families.
Principal Martin-Palacios said the goal of the picnic was to bring the staff together and become one family. She and Sean Grube will serve as co-principals of Stagecoach next year. She expressed confidence in their ability to handle the combined classes, noting that Stagecoach used to have a larger number of students than is projected for the next school year.
“We’re used to being bigger,” she said.
Other changes coming in the fall include the four-day, Monday through Thursday school week. The principal said this will allow teachers to do “some really serious collaboration.”
One of the challenges of combining staffs is preserving traditions. Westridge participated in the Positivity Project, which is meant to help students build their social and emotional vocabulary and develop positive relationships. It will follow the Lions to Stagecoach. New traditions and events are also in the works, and the Parent Teacher Organization is planning a welcome back tailgate party in the fall.
Principal Martin-Palacios paused during her explanation to speak with a teacher and her two younger children. The brother and sister explained which schools they would be in next year.
“You guys are going to have an amazing year,” Martin-Palacios said.
Turning back to what Stallion students can expect in August, the principal said they will have a Harry Potter theme as they focus on building a magical school.
One example is that the students will go through a sorting hat ceremony that will place them in smaller, more personal groups.
“We’re sorting everyone,” Martin-Palacios said.
Similar to the wizarding world created by author J.K. Rowling, the hope is that students will make friends and connections that would carry them through their years in school and make them feel at home. Picnic goers got a head start in Arthur Park, but if the combined staffs are successful, students will follow their example for years to come.