BLM Rock Springs to host wild horse adoption event in April

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is celebrating spring with a wild horse adoption event at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. On April 21 and 22, the public are invited to meet and bring home one of approximately 60 untrained horses from the White Mountain, Little Colorado, Salt Wells, and Divide Basin Herd Areas. 

Adoptions and sales begin at 9 a.m. and gates close at 3:00 p.m. Qualified adopters must meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse, including specific facility parameters to ensure the safety and health of the animals. BLM staff will be available to answer questions and assist adopters filling out applications. Qualified adopters pay a minimum fee of $125 per animal. 

