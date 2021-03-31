ROCK SPRINGS — A 30-day public comment period is now open on a Bureau of Land Management proposal to remove approximately 3,500 wild horses from public land in southwest Wyoming.
The BLM has prepared an environmental assessment and opened a public comment period through April 30, 2021 on a proposed wild horse gather on the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain, and Little Colorado Herd Management Areas (HMAs).
The environmental assessment proposes the removal of approximately 3,500 horses across the five HMAs. Non-permanent fertility control treatments would also be implemented.
The appropriate management level (AML) for the five HMAs is between 1,550-2,165 horses. The BLM estimates that there are approximately 5,105 wild horses currently within the five HMAs. Appropriate management level is the number of wild horses that the BLM determines can exist in balance with other public range land species, resources, and uses in a given area.
In addition to the proposed wild horse gather, the BLM also analyzed a no-action alternative and three additional action alternatives that include a variety of other fertility control methods.
Public input is valuable during any analysis, according to the BLM. People can review the EA and provide comments on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1501993/510.
All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While people may ask that their identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
For more information, contact Spencer Allred at 307-352-0367.