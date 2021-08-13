SWEETWATER COUNTY - Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, in coordination and with support from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, Menards of Casper and the Bryan Gross Memorial Foundation, is encouraging Sweetwater County residents to show their support for local law enforcement by placing a blue light bulb in their front porch light.
Thanks to a donation by these organizations, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, Rock Springs Police Department and Green River Police Department are offering a limited number of blue light bulbs at no cost to residents who would like to participate. People can call the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office at 307-922-5351 to find out where they can pick up a blue light bulb.
Every day, law enforcement officers show up to work and put their lives on the line for us and not all of them always get home. On July 28, 2011, Deputy Bryan Gross, of Converse County Sheriff's Office in Douglas, Wyoming, died rescuing a 14-year-old girl from the North Platte River. Deputy Gross stripped off his gear and dove into the river without hesitation. Bystanders saw the 29-year-old deputy throw the girl toward the riverbank and she ended up being rescued downstream. Gross, however, was swept away and drowned.
This is just one of thousands of heroic acts that law enforcement makes daily. It is through his sacrifice and the sacrifice of law enforcement throughout this nation that we ask you to please participate with us and proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.
Please join us in sharing our community and Wyoming pride, Sweetwater County, and show our support for those who keep us safe and answer the 911 call when we make it!