ROCK SPRINGS -- Blues guitarist and music historian Joey Leone will present his program “The History of Blues in America” beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. The performance is free and open to the public.
Leone’s one-hour program covers the history, influence and social impact of American blues music through songs, stories and historical facts. His show will highlight the influence of blues on virtually all styles of contemporary music over the past seven decades, according to a press release. He will play a variety of songs on multiple guitars from his personal collection. In addition to the live music segments, he will touch on recurring themes of how the blues transcended racial boundaries, brought people together in times of celebration and times of healing, and how blues followed the migration from rural south to urban north. Leone also ties in his upbringing in Brooklyn, New York, and how important the public library system was for his discovery, passion and education about music and music history.
Leone is a lifelong career musician who has toured and recorded as a guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, and Chaka Khan. Leone said he believes in the unifying and healing power of music, which comes through during his program.