CHEYENNE — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has received approval for a $3 million grant to modernize its commercial airline terminal through renovation and expansion.
Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the airport's Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program application during a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 9.
The estimated cost for the total project is $18.6 million, according to the grant application.
Expansion and renovation plans are designed to increase space for security screening, the passenger waiting area, baggage screening, baggage claim and common use. The project will include design, site preparation, select demolition, water and sewer line improvements, utilities, and parking lot redesign and expansion. The airport will install a new septic system to serve the facility as well as the adjacent 75 acres of developable land. Plans also include installation of a new natural gas regulator station and 3-mile gas main line to upgrade the gas service to the entire 1,200-acre airport property, the application states.
The project proposes adding approximately 17,500 square feet of space to the existing 16,900 square foot terminal as well as renovations to the existing square footage to work in unison with the expansion. It will include the addition of a third rental car counter and space for a second air carrier. A public-use space would provide a place for business meetings. Plans also include a boarding bridge to protect passengers from inclement weather.
Currently, the airport provides seating for 42 people in the passenger waiting area. This was acceptable when the airport was served by 19-seat and 30-seat aircraft, the application states. However, with the current 50-seat regional jets and the expected 76+ seat aircraft in the next decade, the hold room is not large enough to support these demands.
HISTORY
Renovation and expansion was first contemplated in the airport’s 2003 Airport Master Plan. It was referenced again in the 2015 Airport Master Plan and the 2019 Terminal Area Plan.
The airport, with support from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Sweetwater County and the city of Rock Springs, launched a Terminal Area Plan Study and conceptual design for terminal modernization in 2018 after Congress starting approving millions in new funding for airports.
These plans allowed the airport to submit an application that resulted in the announcement in April of 2020 that the airport would receive just over $4.9 million in federal funding for the modernization project. Then, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advised the airport that it intended to seek to provide an additional $7.7 million in federal funding for the project.
The FAA process is very unique, according to the airport's state grant application. While they will not provide any written commitment of funding until the grant agreement is actually issued, the $4.9 million has been announced through a unique “Intent to Award” and the remaining funding has been included in the FAA’s capital plan for this fiscal year.