ROCK SPRINGS -- The calendars and start and end times for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years were approved Wednesday.
Under the four-day school week, the new start and end times for Rock Springs and Wamsutter schools will be:
Elementary (K-6): 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Junior high (7-8 Rock Springs)/Middle School (6-8 Wamsutter): 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
High school (9-12): 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The 2021-22 school year will have 144 days with 68 days in the first semester and 76 in the second semester. Students will return to school on Aug. 17, 2021, and end classes on May 26, 2022.
The 2022-23 school year will also have 144 days with 69 days in the first semester and 75 in the second semester. Students will start instruction on Aug. 17, 2022, and conclude the school year on May 25, 2023.
The district noted that there have been numerous committees, opportunities for feedback, and surveys sent out for the alternative calendar (four-day week for students with staff working two Fridays a month), start and end times, and the school year calendar over the last 13 months.
“We had the most participation in public comment and feedback throughout this process than we ever have in the past with over 1,000 parents, community members, and businesses responding, along with students and staff each time. Through this feedback, adjustments were made along the way and up to the very end to try and best meet the needs of all stakeholders involved,” a press release said.
The motion passed unanimously.
“We want to thank everybody that took time to share their concerns, information, preferences, likes and dislikes. These processes and feedback allowed for the best possible decision to be made for all involved, while best meeting the needs of staff and students,” the release said.
