School board members in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and No. 2 hosted an informational meeting for Wyoming representatives on Wednesday. Reps. Chad Banks, Scott Heiner and Clark Stith joined the meeting virtually. The school districts encouraged the public to watch the video to learn about education concerns and expectations. The video is posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tbEcXelXtU.