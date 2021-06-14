ROCK SPRINGS -- When retiring American flags, the focus is more on what the red, white and blue represent than the condition of the colors. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, veterans and other members of the public explained what the American flag means to them as they took turns lowering flags into consuming flames. While those flags will fly no more, Old Glory remains the banner of hope of freedom for American. 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus