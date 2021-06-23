ROCK SPRINGS — Bridge work in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near milepost 97 between Rock Springs and Green River will slow down traffic Wednesday night into Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc. will be performing a silica fume deck pour on the bridge deck at milepost 97 beginning Wednesday June 23, and working into the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24.
The work will begin at approximately 10 p.m. and last roughly seven hours. During the work, speeds will be reduced to only 10 miles per hour across the work area. Speeds will also be reduced to 25 mph for the following 20 hours after the pour. Drivers can expect to see an extreme reduction in speed until Friday morning.
Commuters are asked to take note of the speed reduction for eastbound traffic. Speeds should return to 65 mph sometime Friday morning. Advanced signage on the overhead signs and portable message boards will be placed to help warn drivers of the oncoming speed reduction.
WYDOT asks commuters to plan accordingly and expect delays. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.
For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions,
visit http://www.wyoroad.info.