ROCK SPRINGS — Speed limits will be greatly reduced for bridge construction work in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Green River beginning early Thursday morning.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc. will be performing a silica fume deck pour on the bridge deck at milepost 97, eastbound, between Green River and Rock Springs beginning at 3 a.m. on June 3. The work will last roughly 7 hours, according to a press release. During the work, speeds will be reduced to only 10 mph across the work area. Speeds limits will then be 25 mph for the following 20 hours after the pour.
Speed limits should return to 65 mph in the area sometime Friday morning. Advanced signage on the overhead signs and portable message boards will be placed to help warn drivers of the oncoming speed reduction. WYDOT is encouraging commuters to plan accordingly and expect delays.
WYDOT also reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.