ROCK SPRINGS -- Brown’s Amusements is once again bringing the carnival to the Sweetwater County Fair in 2021.
As the best carnivals in the nation, Brown’s Amusements achieved the Outdoor Amusement Business Association’s Circle of Excellence Award for Safety in 2007, 2010, and 2015 through 2019, according to a press release. This award is based upon its ability to excel in the areas of safety, service, operations, and administrative duties. Rides are inspected by a team of independent consultants for the OABA who review all their eternal operational books, safety records and daily operations over two days.
Brown’s Amusements said it thoroughly inspects every ride at each event and puts a lot of time into training the staff. It has a comprehensive employee-training program, which ensures that employees are properly trained and educated. Their attention to detail has helped build their impressive reputation amongst their peers, according to the release.
There are many ways to purchase tickets for the carnival. To purchase tickets online, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com, click on the “Big Show” tab, and select “Big Show Store” from the drop-down menu. People can purchase full-day carnival passes valid for one day only. Carnival passes are sold separately from daily fair admission.