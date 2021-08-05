ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District remains under stage one fire restrictions for all BLM-administered public lands within the boundaries of Sweetwater, Unita, Sublette, Teton, Fremont and Lincoln counties. Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have provided a brief reprieve from wildfires but vegetation remains dry and warmer temperatures are in the forecast.
“I am asking everyone to respect the fire restrictions that are in place and help prevent human caused wildfires. There is a lot of fire season left this year and we need to help each other protect the lands in Wyoming from wildfire,” High Desert District Assistant Fire Management Officer Jon Ziegler said.
Under stage one fire restrictions, prohibited acts include:
— Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, fully enclosed stoves with a one-quarter-inch spark arrester type screen, fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.
— Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
— Operating a chainsaw without a U.S. Department of Agriculture or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
— Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.
These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM administered public lands in Wyoming:
— Discharge or use of any fireworks.
— Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
— Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material. — — Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester.
— Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.
The order excludes those with a permit or letter of authorization specifically authorizing the prohibited act or omission; or any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.