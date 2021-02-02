ROCK SPRINGS — A burglary that included thousands of dollars of property damage recently occurred at the Sweetwater Events Complex, according to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD).
The RSPD responded to a burglary with property destruction at the Sweetwater Events Complex indoor arena around 7 a.m. on Feb. 1. The suspect(s) caused thousands of dollars of damage throughout the vending machine are and the Ranch Cafe, according to the RSPD.
The indoor arena was closed on Monday but is open to the public again, according to the Sweetwater Events Complex Facebook page.
The investigation of the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chick with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1588 or message the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page and reference case number R21-02335. Tipsters may remain anonymous.