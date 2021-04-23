ROCK SPRINGS – As part of Rock Springs’ cleanup week, which runs May 17-21, people can arrange for city workers to carry away larger items.
Residents can schedule a pick-up of items like rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, and yard waste. Items that will not be collected include paint, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, batteries, tires, air conditioners and refrigerators.
Call Cathy Green at 307-352-1540 to schedule an appointment. Debris must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day. City crews are not authorized to enter private property. All small items must be bagged or boxed, and items like tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipes, and rebar should be tied into bundles.