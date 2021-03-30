GREEN RIVER — Anglers can hone their mackinaw fishing skills and see how they stack up against others for cash prizes April 24-25 during the Mac Attack Fishing Derby at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
The competition targets lake trout less than 25 inches. Prizes will be awarded for the most pounds of lake trout entered during the two-day derby. The Mac Attack is open to both boat and shore anglers. Lake trout forage close to shore during the spring which will make shore anglers competitive in this derby, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The derby was created to benefit the Flaming Gorge fishery by targeting certain lake trout. The smaller mackinaw will eat other valued species in the Gorge such as Kokanee salmon and trout. Reducing the number of small lake trout in the reservoir will increase the number of Kokanee and other trout that are available for anglers, and will allow the remaining lake trout to grow faster. Angler harvest can be an effective tool for managing fisheries, and the Mac Attack Derby will help reduce the population of small lake trout and provide a platform for educating the public on this growing concern.
Teams can compete for cash prizes by entering up to 12 lake trout (less than 25 inches) per angler per day. Winners will be those teams entering the most weight. Online registration is available at: [www.flaminggorgecountry.com/mac-attack-2021]www.flaminggorgecountry.com/mac-attack-2021.
Teams must register no later than April 18. All contestants must have a valid fishing license and abide by all Wyoming and Utah regulations concerning fishing, aquatic invasive species boat inspections, and boating.
Two fish weigh-in locations will be open from 12 noon to 5 p.m. both days at Buckboard Marina’s big yellow tent in Wyoming and Lucerne Marina Store parking lot in Utah. Fish must be checked in each tournament day. Fish caught on Saturday must be entered on Saturday; they cannot be entered on Sunday with the fish caught on Sunday. Weigh-in locations will close promptly at 5 p.m.
Contestants are reminded that lake trout are a game fish and small lake trout are great table fare. Take care of them properly and enjoy eating them. It is unlawful for a person to take and leave, abandon, or allow any game fish or edible portion to intentionally or needlessly go to waste.
Anglers can read the complete 2021 Wyoming Fishing Regulations online. More information about the 2021 Mac Attack Fishing Derby can be found on the WGFD Green River Region website.