ROCK SPRINGS – Sometimes an individual’s death becomes the symbol of something bigger. The loss of a single life is held up to represent countless more who died in similar, heartbreaking manners. Their name is spoken in place of the voiceless or forgotten. Denied or deferred justice for one motivates others to seek justice for all.
In the same way that the murder of George Floyd advanced the public debate around race and law enforcement in America in the past year, the 1965 murder of the Wyoming Rev. James Reeb added momentum to the Civil Rights movement and was credited with changing minds and passing landmark legislation.
The true crime podcast “White Lies” explored Reeb’s death, the reason why his murder went unsolved by authorities, and the differing ways it is remembered today. The pair behind “White Lies,” journalists Andrew Beck Grace and Chip Brantley, gave a presentation at Western Wyoming Community College on April 21 where they shared behind-the-scenes details of the making of the show and the modern parallels to Reeb’s memory.
The divergences that arise in accounts of Reeb’s story are part of what intrigued Grace and Brantley about his legacy. When we tell stories about ourselves, there’s usually a difference between our personal presentation and reality. Part of that difference is innate. To be easily digestible, it must be condensed. As we select what pieces we bring forward, we usually consciously and unconsciously craft a narrative that makes us comfortable. The same is true with history. They way we remember and recount the past can differ from the way it was, especially if people have motivations for supporting certain narratives.
Speaking through Zoom with a crowd gathered at Western and virtually online, Grace and Brantley explained how the reverend’s story was touted at the time of his death but eventually forgotten by many as the movement continued. No one was convicted of his murder, and his family was left without answers as they did their best to continue their regular lives back in Wyoming.
TWO VERSIONS OF THE SAME TALE
When they explored Reeb’s history, the “White Lies” team strove to capture the complicated story about guilt and memory, according to Grace.
Reeb was raised in Wyoming, where he attended school and college before becoming a preacher. He was shocked by the events of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, where peaceful protesters were met by an organized mob, and their violent treatment received national attention.
Reeb answered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for clergy to flock to Alabama, and within 24 hours of his arrival, he was left bleeding in the street. He was taken to another town for treatment and died a few days later.
“White Lies” notes that this is where versions of Reeb’s story begin to separate.
Dr. King gave a eulogy at Reeb’s funeral. President Lyndon Johnson spoke of the reverend when pushing for Civil Rights bills. Three men were arrested for Reeb’s fatal attack. Landmark legislation was passed.
Then the attention of activists and the media shifted to other developments. The three men were acquitted, and an FBI investigation drew little outside attention. Stories about Reeb occasionally popped up, usually during anniversaries, but no new details came to light for decades.
At the same time, a story spread among the white population in Selma that Reeb had been killed by members of the Civil Rights movement. Due to the delay between the beating and his death that occurred out of the public eye, the general understanding was that he had been sacrificed for the sake of the cause and white people where blamed for it. Grace said the false martyr narrative is demonstrably untrue, but without pushback it has propagated over multiple generations.
LOOKING FOR A NEW TAKE
Brantley and Grace didn’t set out to solve Reeb’s murder; they were simply looking to bring new depth to the known story. What they uncovered, however, helped them break new ground. They talked to a man who was beaten with Reeb but survived and another witness who had been reluctant to testify. Bolstered by details from the FBI investigation that identified a previously unreported fourth attacker, they found and interviewed the man as part of getting lost details on the record.
During their investigation, they encountered the counternarrative that had arisen. Grace said the thought is so absurd that anyone affiliated with the movement could have had a hand in Reeb’s death, but he and Brantley went from thinking no one could really entertain it to realizing they not only had to engage with the story, but also to tear it apart.
He said it was terrifying how pervasive the lie had become, and not just among racists who were alive in 1965. Many white Selmians born afterward continued to believe and share it.
Grace said talk of conspiracy theories was less common when they first started working on the story in 2014. Today, there is more debate about people entertaining falsehoods, such as those spread by QAnon, whose predictions of mass arrests, among other promises, have gone unfulfilled. Doubts remain about the 2020 election despite multiple recounts, dozens of cases going before courts, and declarations from top enforcement officials, like former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said the election was secure and accurate.
In addition to warning people against embracing lies as truth, Grace said people should be wary of oversimplified accounts as well. He said people should watch that they not be trapped in familiar and comforting narratives, such as saying an innocent person was killed by horrible person. He said that may be true, but that simple story absolves individuals of the part they play in continuing a system or culture that allows injustice.
“The story was much broader than just one murder, one man,” said Grace, who added that what happened to him speaks to larger issues.
IMPORTANCE OF CONNECTIONS
Melinda Bass, executive director of the YWCA of Sweetwater County, asked Grace and Brantley how to dispel continuing lies.
Grace said when he was younger and growing up in Alabama, he thought it was a matter of waiting for the oldest generations to die off and then things would be better, but he no longer feels that way.
His solution is education and empathy. He said when people realize that they’re all connected and that improving the welfare of another will improve your own welfare, cooperation increases and division decreases. He said the place where we can do the most in society is to teach people to think critically and think more broadly about their experience.
Amy Galley, who teaches at Western Wyoming Community College and spent about 18 months working to organize the COVID-delayed “White Lies” event, questioned why Reeb’s story wasn’t better known in Wyoming since he lived in Casper. She said she has family who live in Casper who were unaware of the link.
“We all have a connection to Selma 1965,” she said.
Grace said the lies around Reeb’s death had “seeped into the water” and tainted part of the collective memory. Having lived in Wyoming and attended the University Wyoming, he also observed that people who can point to nine generations in the state are still not considered “native.” If Reeb’s roots had gone deeper, maybe he would be remembered better, Grace suggested.
In addition, he said the American Civil Rights movement is often viewed through a “greatest hits” perspective, and Reeb’s death didn’t make the highlights.
At the end of the presentation, the panelists were asked why Reeb’s story should be told in Wyoming.
Wyoming has so much to be proud of as the Equality State, according to Grace, who cited important milestones that it hosted. At the same time, he said the more predominately white population may experience fewer personal examples of the racism that remains in society. He said it is important to acknowledge and engage in our complicated history, including the parts that are uncomfortable.
Many of Reeb’s family members still live in Casper, and Brantley and Grace got to visit the city when a memorial was dedicated in honor of the reverend. They were excited to have conversations about Reeb’s impact in the state he called home.
Grace said Reeb’s metaphoric story radiates into our present.
For those who were unable to attend the presentation, Galley said they plan to upload the discussion to Western’s YouTube channel. People can also contact her at 307-382-1652 or agalley@westernwyoming.edu to forward questions to the “White Lies” team. The first season of the podcast can be heard at https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510343/white-lies, and a second season that will tell a story about immigration is in production.