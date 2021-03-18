ROCK SPRINGS – The clock is ticking on the subsidy that supports ambulance service in Sweetwater County, and the Rock Springs City Council expressed concerns there isn’t enough time and money to reach a short-term solution.
The Sweetwater County Commission announced in December that it would not continue to fund Sweetwater Medics and the Castle Rock Ambulance Service at the rates it has in the past. It asked the cities of Rock Springs and Green River to provide supplemental funding for the service. With the current contract set to expire at the end of the month, Rock Springs council members expressed frustration with the limited resources available.
Councilman Tim Robinson has been representing the city on a committee formed to discuss short-term and long-term solutions. He voiced his doubts that a stopgap solution could be reached by the end of the month and said a more sustained solution is probably years away.
He cited a past study that recommended that Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is the best entity to take over local ambulance service, though no action has been taken on that recommendation. Robinson said ambulance services in general aren’t very good money makers and there is great difficulty collecting fees.
The councilman said the commission has asked that the cities make “significant contributions,” but the request comes at a time when Rock Springs has asked departments to make 30% cuts.
“There’s not a lot of money to do this,” he said.
“It’s my personal opinion that we weren’t given much time to come up with a short-term solution.”
Robinson and other members of the council said they remain committed to reaching realistic solutions but don’t think they could do so until the next fiscal year, and maybe not even then.
Mayor Tim Kaumo said, “We all agree this is an essential need in the community.”
However, he said the problem should be solved and future funding pinned down before the contract is allowed to expire, and more should be done than just throwing money at the issue.
Councilman Keaton West said he felt like the cities had been thrown under the bus when it comes to the unexpected request to fund the service. In addition, he observed that sales tax collection remains down.
Councilman Larry Hickerson asked if the committee had brought any alternative options to the Sweetwater County Commission.
Robinson said a tentative offer featured a “buy-in” from the cities and hospital, where Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater Memorial would each contribute $50,000. He said it was anticipated that it will cost about $350,000 to cover the subsidy through June 1, and this would cover $150,000. There was no formal agreement reached between the parties, and Robinson said if they’re expected to contribute more in the future, they would want to be part of the contract negotiations, which currently do not include them.
“We should have some say in the contract, which would be a longer process, obviously,” he said.
He added this won’t happen before the end of March
Councilman David Halter asked how much it would cost for the city to run its own ambulance service.
Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said the cost to staff, equip and run an ambulance for a year is $750,000, and they would need two, for an annual cost of $1.5 million. He said it’s debatable how much they could recover through billing.
Halter said everyone he’s talked to says the city should help fund it, and “we need to throw a bone of some kind.”
West said the commissioners represent the people and should remember it. He observed the commission has been fully funding the subsidy since 2012 or 2013.
Bettolo said he thinks the commissioners owe it to the people of Sweetwater County to keep funding ambulances through the end of the fiscal year.
“Their lack of performance has put us in this position,” he said.
Kaumo said he hopes a few more months gives them time to better digest information and figure out where the city will be financially.
Councilman West, however, said even with more time, there may not be spare funding for fiscal year 2021-22.
Following the direction of the council, Kaumo said he would draft a letter to the commission asking it to continue funding the subsidy through the remainder of this fiscal year.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Council members voted 5-3 against a $20,000 contract with Fireworks West Internationale Inc. for a July 4 fireworks production.
Councilman Tim Savage, Robinson, Halter, Bettolo and Hickerson voted against the resolution. Councilwoman Jeanie Demas, West and Kaumo voted for it.
Councilman Rob Zotti did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
“So that fails, and we will have no fireworks,” Kaumo said.
The mayor added, “We’ll have to drive to Green River.”
-- Councilman West provided an update on upgrades at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
Fuel line capacity is getting expanded, and the airport is working on grants to finish funding the terminal project. The project total is about $18 million, which includes about $14 million coming from the Federal Aviation Administration and another $1.5 million from local and in-kind contributions. The Wyoming Business Council endorsed the airport’s request for a $3 million grant, which still requires a vote of the State Loan and Investment Board.
West noted that last year the airport was looking to be placed on the 2020 ballot to potentially receive 6th cent funding, but the local governments decided not to put it before ballots. Nevertheless, the councilman said the airport is finding the necessary funding to get the project done.
“Big things happening out there,” West said
-- No one spoke during the public hearing on the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s annual plan. The City Council later approved resolutions approving the new plan and accepting an additional $302,078 and $3,116 in grant funding for the housing authority.
-- The Department of Engineering/Operations and Public Services received permission to bid the 2021 crack seal project and fill a vacant wastewater treatment plant operator position at the Water Reclamation Facility.
-- Bids were opened for the 2020 sewer maintenance project. Longhorn Construction of Green River bid $235,207.45, Jackman Construction of Rock Springs bid $299,095 and Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis of Rock Springs bid $485,500.47.
The submissions were turned over to the Engineering Department for review prior to making a recommendation to the council.