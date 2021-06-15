ROCK SPRINGS -- The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees is looking to fill an open trustee position.
Trustee Carla Hester-Croff resigned from the board on May 26. Michael Christensen and Zach Guier put their names forward to be considered for the opening.
In his letter to the board, Christensen noted that he served on the college for two terms in the mid-1990s, and once was the board president. He also served on the Western Foundation board and Kemmerer and Rawlins Board of Cooperative Educational Services. "I understand the importance of being prepared before the start of each meeting and attending all meetings possible and keeping communication open," Christensen said. "I believe everyone should give back to their community they live in and I would like to do my part by serving on the WWCC Board of Trustees."
Guier's letter noted that he serves on the board of directors for Western Wyoming Beverages and was on the board of his church.
"I believe the I would provide value as a board member and am interested in serving my community in this capacity. I find a lot of resonance with the mission of WWCC, which is in part to inspire the next generation of visionaries," he said.
The Western Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 3071 on the Rock Springs campus to interview the two candidates and discuss their options in an executive session.
The regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 3060 in the Rock Springs campus. Following a call to order and approval of the agenda, the board is set to appoint a new member and administer the oath of office.
The meeting agenda also includes a presentation on the tentative budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year and first readings on new board policies on a code of ethics for board members and removal of a board member.