ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has identified the 15 positions that would be eliminated under cost-saving proposals. The Board of Trustees will accept public input during a special meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Trustees are scheduled to vote on the proposal on Jan. 28.
The proposed job elimination or layoffs are:
-- Director of Workforce Development, occupied*
-- Director of Admissions and Recruiting, occupied*
-- Director of Green River Center and Community Education, occupied*
-- Assistant Professor of Dance, occupied
-- Instructor of Mathematics, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of mathematics, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of mathematics, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of English, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Instructor of sociology, occupied
-- Professor of anthropology/geology, occupied
-- Associate professor of theater, occupied
-- Assistant professor of communications, date of hire Aug. 16, 2018, occupied
-- Business Information Systems lab assistant, full-time, occupied
-- College and Career Readiness Office assistant - vacancy created by early retirement
-- Custodian, vacancy created by early retirement
The President’s Cabinet, which created the budget plan, recommends that the individuals occupying the positions identified with an asterisk be placed on a leave of absence and released from their job duties effective Feb. 8, 2021. They explained that these duties will be immediately temporarily reassigned.
It is also the cabinet’s recommendation that impacted faculty teach their spring courses in accordance with the terms of their contract. The rationale for this decision is because spring schedules were publicized and decided upon several months ago, and students have already registered for spring classes.
As part of the recommendations, employees slated for layoff would be offered three months additional salary paid in a lump sum subsequent to completing their 2020-21 annual contract (subject to additional terms and considerations). The total estimated cost of a three-month salary offering to these employees is $185,000. In addition, the college would continue contributions toward health and dental insurance benefits for these employees for six months following separation or until the separated employee acquires employment, whichever occurs first.