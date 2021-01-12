GREEN RIVER — During a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Sweetwater County Commission accepted an offer on a county-owned building for sale in Green River.
The property is located at 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and served as a community services building. Commissioners approved the sale following an executive session.
Selling unused county-owned facilities is one option the commission has considered during a time of reduced revenues. The building on Flaming Gorge Way was advertised for sale in December. An offer was made, and the commission approved a counter offer after an executive session at the Jan. 5 regular meeting. The name of business planning to buy the building will be revealed once the sale is finalized.