GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year will include total appropriations of $4.8 million less than the previous year's budget.
Commissioners unanimously approved the FY22 budget during a meeting on Thursday, June 17. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld was the only commissioner not in attendance, and no one spoke during the public hearing conducted prior to the vote.
A series of workshops beginning in May culminated in the budget presented to commissioners by Bonnie Berry, Sweetwater County accounting manager.
Commissioners approved total county appropriations of $181,179,456 for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2021. That amount includes budgets for all county departments, outside agencies and component units. For component units, the amount includes total expenditure budgets, not just amounts provided by the county. For fiscal year 2021, appropriations totaled $186,063,054.
Budget cuts were spread throughout all entities. Decreases in revenue from mineral valuations as well as sales tax continued to complicate budget planning this year. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the problem of mineral value declines.
Prior to the vote, Commissioner Roy Lloyd said that it is essential that the commission follows up on its commitment to begin planning the next budget in July and start coming up with long-term solutions to maintaining a balanced budget and prioritizing expenditures.
Total core county appropriations for FY22 totaled $30,914,564 not counting capital expenditures and grant projects. Grant projects were budgeted at $2,453,636, and $2,194,409 was included for capital expenditures.
Outside agencies and one component unit, the Sweetwater County Board of Health, will receive at a total of $5,578,757. At its June 15 meeting, the commission decided to continue subsidies for county ambulance services provided by Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Ambulance Service.
Starting July 1, 2021, the contracts with both services will continue on a month-to-month basis for one year with an option for the county to terminate the extension after providing a 30-day notice. The county will pay Sweetwater Medics $77,632 per month. The agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District stipulates that the county will provide a maximum subsidy of $235,000 for ambulance services with a voucher submitted monthly.
During the budget approval meeting, Berry reported $27,770,427 in Sweetwater County general reserve funds and an American Rescue Plan reserve of $8,224,631. The ARP amount includes the second half of funds that county will be receiving later.